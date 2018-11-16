Tense week in Gaza could impact Trump's Mideast peace plan

Demonstrators gathered along the Israel, Gaza border Friday to protest the Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, 40 people were injured and no fatalities were reported as thousands marched near the border fence with Israel. Many Palestinians also attended a large rally in Gaza City around the same time.

"We don’t want a war but we will not make any concessions," Hamas Gaza leader Yahiya Sinwar said during a rally Friday.

The event follows a tense week in the region that saw more than 400 rockets fired from Gaza into Israel after a botched Israeli intelligence raid last weekend.

Although the Israelis responded with nearly 150 strikes in Gaza, many Israeli residents demanded a stronger response from the government in Jerusalem.

The backlash led to Israeli defense minister Avigdor Lieberman resigning, thus drastically shrinking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party majority in parliament. Reports Friday indicate that early elections are likely in Israel as a result of the thinning majority.

Now, new questions have been raised as to how these events will affect the rollout of the Trump administration peace plan for Israelis and Palestinians.

"It's unlikely, but not impossible the plan is released before the Israeli election," A senior Trump administration official told Fox News.