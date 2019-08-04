Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
Child falls from London's Tate museum, teenager arrested, police say

Travis Fedschun
A teenager was arrested after a child fell from an undisclosed height at the Tate Modern art museum in London on Sunday, according to officials.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter the child "fell from height" and was being transported to a hospital by London’s Air Ambulance.

"We await an update on his condition," police said.

Police added that a teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident and that officers remain in the vicinity of the Tate Modern.

While authorities did not disclose where or how far the child fell, those at the Tate Modern reported on social media the incident may have happened on a balcony.

A child was airlifted after falling at the Tate Modern art museum in London on Sunday, according to officials.

"Someone has apparently fallen from the balcony in the 10th floor of #TateModern. That's why all doors are locked right now and air ambulance arrived," Arn Haller tweeted.

Another person said on Twitter the incident caused the museum to be locked down.

"Trapped inside Tate Modern. Police and air ambulance here," Alex Orton said. "Story from a witness is that a child has fallen (been pushed) from a balcony. Quite terrifying."

The incident drew a large emergency response, Sky News reported.

An open terrace tops the gallery building. Visitors are allowed to go up there to enjoy panoramic views of London and a rooftop bar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

