Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Africa
Published

Tanzanian president reportedly urges women to 'set your ovaries free' to help country's economy: report

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The president of Tanzania had a strange request for the women of his country Tuesday when he reportedly urged them to “set your ovaries free” in order to help “build the economy.”

President John Magufuli made the controversial remarks late Tuesday in Chato while attempting to appeal to the public, especially women, about the industrialization campaign he launched since taking office in 2015, Reuters reported.

“When you have a big population, you build the economy. That’s why China’s economy is so huge,” he said, drawing a comparison to China’s population of around 1.3 billion and it’s growth of 6.2 percent in the second quarter. 

SUDAN MILITARY AGREE TO SHARING POWER, PROTESTERS CLAIM VICTORY FOR THEIR ‘REVOLUTION’ 

“I know that those who like to block ovaries will complain about my remarks. Set your ovaries free,” he continued.

According to Reuters, Tanzania has seen growth since Magufuli’s tenure began - around 6-7 percent a year - but critics say his latest attempt to boost the economy could put the East African nation at greater risk for inequality and poverty.

Tanzania has a rapidly growing population of 55 million, according to the World Bank, with the average woman having five children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

By contrast, the latest figures showed that at least 49 percent of the population was living on $1.90 a day.

One activist, who asked to remain anonymous, criticized Magufuli for his remarks, telling the news agency “women’s ovaries should never be used as a tool for seeking economic prosperity.”

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.