Taliban mocked for video appearing to show them lifting weights in presidential palace

Members of the Taliban were mocked by social media users over a video appearing to show them using a weight room in the president palace after they captured Kabul .

"Taliban fighters have apparently found the gym in the Presidential Palace. Not a single one of them appears to know how to use anything in there," BBC journalist Kian Sharifi tweeted of the video, which has gone viral with more than 8 million views.

The Taliban stormed Afghanistan and took over all major cities in a matter of days, including Kabul on Sunday, where the presidential palace is located. Ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country last weekend, with a source telling Fox News that there "Would have been fighting in the streets [if Ghani had stayed]. "

President Biden addressed the nation on Monday about the Taliban taking over the country, saying he stands "squarely behind" his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

"American troops cannot, and should not, be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves," Biden said.

"We gave them every chance to determine their own future," he said. "What we could not provide them was the will to fight for that future."

The Biden administration has since faced fierce condemnation from conservatives and others for its handling of the matter, with former President Donald Trump telling Fox News’s Sean Hannity that Biden has "humiliated" the United States.

