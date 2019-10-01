Taiwan arch bridge collapse leaves at least 4 dead; 2 remain missing

At least four people died and two others remained missing Tuesday after a towering arched bridge in Taiwan collapsed, causing a burning oil tanker truck to fall into the water onto fishing boats below, according to reports.

TAIWAN ARCH BRIDGE COLLAPSES, AT LEAST 10 INJURED AS DIVERS SEARCH FOR POSSIBLE VICTIMS

The Nanfangao Bridge -- located in Nanfangao, a tiny but crowded Pacific coast fishing village in eastern Taiwan -- caved in around 9:30 a.m., officials said. Taiwanese authorities said four bodies were found amid a massive search effort. Two of the victims were Indonesian and another was Filipino. The fourth body has not been identified.

Two additional people remain missing, as an air force helicopter, fishing vessels and more than 60 military personnel including divers continued searching for possible victims. Taiwan's military deployed a floatable bridge as the work continued. The collapse occurred hours after a typhoon swept through Taiwan, but it wasn't clear if the storm triggered the collapse.

According to the National Fire Agency, the oil tanker truck on top of the bridge crash-landed into three fishing boats below and caught fire, seriously injuring its driver. That driver and nine guest workers on the damaged fishing boats were pulled from the water and rushed to a hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.