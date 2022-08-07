Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Taiwan ambassador: Beijing is 'manufacturing' the crisis, China has prepared invasion force 'for some time'

China suspended talks with the US over key international issues

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Conservatives hail Pelosi on Taiwan Video

Conservatives hail Pelosi on Taiwan

But media Liberals critical of Speaker’s gamble

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

China has tried to manufacture a crisis out of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, an ambassador for the island nation said. 

"The fact is… congressional visits to Taiwan have been ongoing for decades, and for decades, it hasn’t prevented China and U.S. from having discussions on topics of mutual interests," Taiwan Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim said during an interview on "Face the Nation." "

"I agree with some of the U.S. White House statements and other analyses that the Beijing government is trying to manufacture a crisis over a practice that has been ongoing for decades, and they are using this as a pretext."

Pelosi led a congressional delegation to the island last week in direct opposition to Chinese demands that the U.S. abort the meeting. She lauded the "democratic values" and "self-governance" of Taiwan and assured the island that the U.S. would maintain mutual security interests in the region. 

CHINA'S XI IS A GENUINE THREAT TO TAIWAN AND TEAM BIDEN NEEDS TO WAKE UP

China then on Aug. 5 announced that it would suspend all planned discussions with the U.S. on key issues in response to Pelosi’s visit last week, which Beijing repeatedly insisted served as provocation. 

Officials had planned to meet and discuss topics including climate change, drug networks and military action. 

Hsiao Bi-khim, a lawmaker from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, speaks during an interview in Taipei, Taiwan October 19, 2016. Picture taken October 19, 2016. 

Hsiao Bi-khim, a lawmaker from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, speaks during an interview in Taipei, Taiwan October 19, 2016. Picture taken October 19, 2016.  (Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

"The cancellation also sent a clear signal to the U.S. that the Chinese side will never accept the U.S. blatantly damaging China-U.S. relations without bearing any consequences," said U.S. studies scholar Lü Xiang from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Chinese officials have said Pelosi visiting Taiwan violates the "One China" policy and would constitute aiding an illegal rebellion. 

CHINA SANCTIONS HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI OVER ‘EGREGIOUS PROVOCATION’ IN VISIT TO TAIWAN

The former editor of the Global Times, a news outlet backed by the ruling party, even went so far as to suggest shooting down the speaker’s plane if fighter jets escorted it to Taiwan. 

But Hsiao stressed that China’s behavior is nothing new, even if its recent behavior may appear unprecedented: Beijing deployed its military forces – including 63 planes and 13 warships - to conduct air and sea exercises around Taiwan, in some cases crossing the Taiwan Straits meridian. 

  • Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, left, speaks with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
    Image 1 of 3

    Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, left, speaks with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she prepares to leave in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

  • Nancy Pelosi bowing to Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, both in suits
    Image 2 of 3

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., receives the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, Taiwan’s highest civilian honour, from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the president's office on Aug. 3, 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Handout/Getty Images)

  • Man with binoculars watches China's military exercises from Taiwan
    Image 3 of 3

    In this photo provided by China’s Xinhua News Agency, a People's Liberation Army member looks through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwan’s frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Lin Jian/Xinhua via AP)

"Indeed, China’s behavior is unprecedented from the scope and the action," she said. "It appears they have been preparing for this for some time – way before Speaker Pelosi decided to visit Taiwan."

"China has been building up its military capacities rapidly over recent years, and what they’re doing through these exercises has the potential of jeopardizing some of the most important air and sea commercial routes," she explained. "I believe they will also jeopardize China’s interest in a stabilized environment under which trade and commerce can function." 

CHINA THREAT MEANS US-INDIA PARTNERSHIP MUST GROW

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley defended Pelosi’s trip even as some criticized her for ratcheting up tensions with Beijing, saying the speaker "was right to go to Taiwan." 

"China’s trying to bully us, the same way they try and bully their own people. And we shouldn’t have it," Haley said during an interview on "Fox News Sunday," adding that Beijing's reaction amounted to a "temper tantrum" from Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"President Xi wants to show his strength, so he is bullying Taiwan," she argued. "He’s trying to pretend that there’s going to be a war, he’s trying to scare them. America should never respond to fear. We should always focus on preventing wars." 

Fox News’ Ron Blitzer and Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.   

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 