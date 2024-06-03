Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Syrian national arrested after allegedly attacking Romania's Israeli embassy with Molotov cocktail

The 34-year-old suspect was apprehended by officers from the Romanian Intelligence Service

  • A Syrian national was detained in Romania’s capital for allegedly attacking the entrance of the Israeli Embassy with a Molotov cocktail.
  • The attack caused a small fire but no casualties, authorities say.
  • The 34-year-old suspect was apprehended by officers from the Romanian Intelligence Service.

A foreign citizen was detained in Romania’s capital on Monday after allegedly attacking the entrance of the Israeli Embassy with a Molotov cocktail, causing a small fire but no casualties, local media and police reported.

A 34-year-old man was apprehended by anti-terrorist officers from the Romanian Intelligence Service before police arrived at the scene, police in Bucharest said, adding that the suspect allegedly also tried to set himself on fire.

Local media reported that the suspect is a Syrian national. A police spokesperson told local news channel Digi24 that the incident was motivated by personal grievances and not by the international context of Israel’s ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli embassy confirmed the incident in an official statement, saying that when security officials approached the suspect "he took out a Molotov cocktail, lit it and threw it toward the entrance door to the lobby of the building."

Romania officer

A member of a special unit of the Romanian gendarmerie walks by a van of the anti-terrorist unit of the Romanian Intelligence Service near the Israeli embassy in Bucharest, Romania, on June 3, 2024. A foreign citizen was detained on Monday after allegedly attacking the entrance of the Israeli embassy with a Molotov cocktail. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

The embassy thanked the Romanian security and police forces for their "swift and efficient response."

Police said that investigations are underway to establish the circumstances of the incident.