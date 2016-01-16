Switzerland: 2 foreigners killed in Alps avalanche

Swiss police say two foreigners have been killed in an avalanche while they were skiing off-piste in the Alps.

Police in Valais canton (state) say the avalanche hit a group of four men near La Tzoumaz in southwestern Switzerland on Saturday afternoon. Several helicopters were dispatched to the scene. Two of the men were unharmed but rescue workers found the other two dead.

Police said the men were foreigners but didn't specify where they came from.