Swiss town may sell nine houses for one franc each

A hamlet on Switzerland's Italian border could offer the deal of a lifetime for house flippers — it's considering selling nine houses for just one Swiss franc each.

By offloading the broken-down stone dwellings and their properties for little more than a dollar, Monti Scìaga, which sits about 70 miles north of Milan and 125 miles south of Zurich, hopes to bring people back to the rustic municipality, The Local Switzerland reports.

The catch is that prospective buyers would be required to renovate the properties to bring them up to code.

"Scìaga is located on the left side of the upper Val Veddasca, a small hill in Indemini," the online plan says in Italian. "It is a mountain nucleus almost completely abandoned since the 1970s, but has maintained its original structure with traditional architectural elements. Many buildings are now in ruins, but in spite of this, it's a charming village worthy of protection."

Despite the extra work the one-franc properties might require, the hamlet provides scenic views of the surrounding landscape and the local Lake Maggiore, according to The Local. There's also running water in Monti Scìaga, a possible selling point for those looking to enjoy the rural Swiss countryside without sacrificing modern comforts.

The local government is interested in selling nine other properties at the same extreme discount while building a hut that could draw in bikers and hikers to the area, according to The Local.

