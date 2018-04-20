Swiss prosecutor appeals for cooperation on FIFA case file

Switzerland's attorney general has a message for his foreign counterparts as his office pores over reams of seized documents and dozens of criminal cases linked to FIFA: "Come to us."

Michael Lauber says the investigations require both quick action and patience, and noted "good developments" like how growing cooperation has led to 45 requests for legal assistance from Switzerland with regard to soccer.

Lauber says the prospect of former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who is being investigated for "disloyal management," facing a day in court "depends on if we can prove something."

Lauber made the comments Friday after detailing his office's work in 2017. He says his office is investigating nearly 500 cases, an 8 percent increase from 2016.