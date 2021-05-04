Swiss embassy employee in Tehran dies in fall from building: report

The second-highest ranked employee at the Swiss embassy in Tehran died Tuesday after a fall from the building where she lived, according to a report.

Reuters, citing the country's semi-official news agency ISNA, reported that the employee was identified as a 52-year-old woman who lived in the building's 18th floor.

The Swiss embassy in the U.S. and the State Department did not immediately respond to after-hours emails from Fox News. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs did not confirm or deny the reports when contacted by the Swiss news outlet Swissinfo.ch.

Kian Sharifi, a journalist for BBC Monitoring, tweeted that Iran’s Emergency Services confirmed that the victim was the first secretary of the Swiss embassy.

There were few details about the circumstances behind the reported fall.

The report pointed out that Switzerland handles U.S. diplomatic efforts in the country. In February, Reuters, citing an Iranian official, reported that the Swiss embassy played a central role in communications between Washington, D.C. and Tehran over U.S. citizens detained in the country.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the country’s foreign ministry spokesman, responded to the claim from the Biden administration that the U.S. was in contact with Tehran about the detainees.