Australia
Published

Swimmer dies in shark attack in Sydney, suffered 'catastrophic injuries'

The beach was crowded at the time of the attack and some witnesses recalled seeing a 14-foot great white shark attacking the unidentified swimmer

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15

Remains belonging to a swimmer were located Wednesday off a beach in Sydney, Australia, after a brutal shark attack that resulted in "catastrophic injuries."

"Footage clearly shows a body, half a body being taken by a shark," police said over a scanner, according to News.com.au. The report said authorities were called to Buchan Point, Malabar, at about 4:35 p.m. and found half of a wetsuit.

The beach was crowded at the time of the attack and some witnesses recalled seeing a 14-foot great white shark attacking the unidentified swimmer.

The silhouette of a great white shark from below the surface of the ocean, taken at The Neptune Islands, South Australia, May 2014. ( Brad Leue / Barcroft Media via Getty Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

"We heard yelling and turned around it looked like a car had landed in the water, a big splash then the shark was chomping at the body and there was blood everywhere," one witness told 9 News, according to the report.

A great white shark breaches out of the ocean, taken at The Neptune Islands, South Australia, August 2014. (Brad Leue / Barcroft Media via Getty Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

A fisherman told ABC.net.au that he saw the entire attack. He said the swimmer was pulled underwater by the shark and began yelling. He said there were "so many splashes" and the shark did not relent and the attack lasted for several seconds.

Human remains were found later in the ocean.

News outlets reported that the attack is the first fatality in Sydney since 1963.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Story tips can be sent to Eddie.DeMarche@fox.com and Twitter @EDeMarche.