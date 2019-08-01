Suspected drug traffickers call police after getting trapped in Belgian shipping container

Two suspected drug traffickers who became trapped in a shipping container in Antwerp last Wednesday while trying to take possession of cocaine were forced to call police on themselves because of the extreme heat.

The two suspects – aged 24 and 25 – had the misfortune of getting stuck on one of Belgium’s hottest days on record, with temperatures that day exceeding 104 degrees Fahrenheit, The Telegraph reported.

Police took about two hours to find the container where the suspects were trapped. The two men were reportedly found stripped to the waist and dehydrated from the brutal heat. Authorities threw cold water on them and postponed interrogation because of their unfit condition.

The suspects appeared before an investigating judge on Thursday before their imprisonment, Antwerp’s public prosecutor said in a statement.

Gazet van Antwerpen reported that “hundreds of kilograms’ worth of cocaine was discovered in the container.

The port of Antwerp in recent years has become a gateway for illegal drugs smuggled into Western Europe. Last year, authorities seized around nearly $3 billion worth of cocaine at the port, compared with only $405 million in 2014, according to The Guardian.

Last week’s drug bust remains under investigation.