Suspect arrested in murder of Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova, report says

An arrest was made in the murder of Bulgarian television reporter Viktoria Marinova who had been reporting on alleged corruption linked to European Union funds, Bulgarian national radio reported Tuesday.

Marinova, 30, was found dead in a park in Ruse, a town in the far north, along the border of Romania, according to Reuters.

An unnamed suspect, only described as a “Romanian citizen with a passport from Moldova,” had been arrested in Marinova’s murder, according to the national radio report.

Marinova had worked at the Ruse-based TV station TVN as a reporter. She had hosted a recently-launched program, interviewing investigative journalists about alleged corruption between businessman and politicians involving EU funds.

Bulgarian prosecutors announced earlier they opened an investigation into the suspected misuse of European Union funds, following Marinova’s murder. The interior ministry said prosecutors were examining the GP Group, the company alleged to have misused EU money, and froze $16 million of its assets.

Bulgarian interior minister Mladen Marinov initially denied that Marinova’s murder was linked to her reporting, and said there was no evidence she had been threatened.

A reporter from TVN told AFP, “We are in shock. In no way, under any form, never have we received any threats – aimed at her or the television.”

But that assertion was contradicted by Asen Yordanov, the owner of the investigative website, bivol.bg, who told AFP that he had received information that his reporters were in danger of being assaulted. He said Marinova was linked to bivol.bg’s investigations because its reporters had appeared on her show.

“Viktoria’s death, the brutal manner in which she was killed, is an execution,” Yordanov said. “It was meant to serve as an example, something like a warning.”

Marinova’s killing was widely-condemned on Twitter by fellow journalists and watchdog groups.

“Shocked by horrific murder of investigative journalists Victoria Marinova in #Bulgaria,” read a tweet from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Marinova is the third journalist murdered in the EU within the last year, Reuters reported. According to the Reporters Without Borders world press freedom index, Bulgaria ranks lower than other EU member.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.