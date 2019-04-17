Sudan officials: Ousted president moved to Khartoum prison

next Image 1 of 2

A Sudanese official and a former minister say the military has transferred ousted President Omar al-Bashir to a prison in the capital, Khartoum.

They say al-Bashir was moved from a "safe place" — the presidential residence inside the military headquarters — where he was held since his ouster, to Kopar Prison.

The two spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because they weren't authorized to talk to reporters.

Organizers of the street protests had demanded the military move al-Bashir to an official prison.

Sudan's military last week ousted al-Bashir following months of street protests against his 30-year rule, then appointed a military council it says would rule for no more than two years while elections are organized.

The military has said it wouldn't extradite al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court.