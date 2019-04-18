Expand / Collapse search
Strong quake hits east Taiwan, rattles buildings in capital

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau says a strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake has struck the east of the island.

The office said the quake happened just after 1 p.m. local time (0500GMT). The epicenter was located just over 10 kilometers (6 miles) northwest of the eastern coastal city of Hualien.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake shook buildings in the northern capital, Taipei, which is about 115 kilometers (71 miles) away.