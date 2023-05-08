Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Spain
Published

Spain experienced hottest, driest April on record in the country

Rainfall was a fifth of what would normally be expected

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Drought-stricken Spain says last month was the hottest and driest April since records began in 1961.

The State Meteorological Agency, known by the Spanish acronym AEMET, said Monday the average daily temperature in April was 58.8 Fahrenheit, that is 3 degrees Celsius above the average.

AEMET said average maximum temperatures during the month were up by 4.7 Celsius.

SPAIN'S PRIME MINISTER SAYS DROUGHT HAS BECOME ONE OF COUNTRY'S LEADING CONCERNS

Rainfall was a fifth of what would normally be expected in the month, making it the driest April on record in Spain.

Riudecanyes reservoir

A view of the Riudecanyes reservoir on May 4, 2023, in Tarragona, Catalonia, Spain. Last month in Spain was the hottest April on record since recording began in 1961. (Laia Solanellas/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Last year was Spain’s hottest since record-keeping started in 1961, and also the country’s sixth driest.

SPANISH FARMERS WARN OF 'IRREVERSIBLE' CROP LOSSES DUE TO DROUGHT

Three years of scant rainfall and high temperatures put the country officially into long-term drought earlier this year.

A flash study by a group of international scientists last week found that record-breaking April temperatures in Spain, Portugal and northern Africa were made 100 times more likely by human-caused climate change and would have been almost impossible in the past.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The government has requested emergency funds from the European Union to support farmers and ranchers whose crops are being affected by the situation.