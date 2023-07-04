Expand / Collapse search
Spain calls an end to COVID-19 health crisis and obligatory use of masks in hospitals, pharmacies

Spain has recorded 14M confirmed COVID-19 cases and the lost of 122,000 lives from the virus

The Spanish government on Tuesday declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies.

Over the past two years, Spain has gradually ended the mandatory mask wearing, first in public and then on public transport.

FRENCH RIOTS: NEW REPORT DETAILS THOUSANDS OF ARRESTS, HUNDREDS OF ATTACKS ON POLICE SINCE VIOLENCE BROKE OUT

The Spanish government is calling for an end to the COVID-19 health crisis and obligatory use of masks in hospitals and pharmacies.  (Fox News)

The country has registered 14 million cases and 122,000 deaths from the coronavirus since 2020.

The government approved the measure at a weekly Cabinet meeting. It takes effect once it's published in the State Gazette in the coming days.