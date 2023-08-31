Expand / Collapse search
Spain

In Spain, annual ‘Tomatina’ street battle kicks off with 15,000 people hurling tomatoes

The ‘Tomatina’ party in Buñol, Spain, which featured 120 tons of overripe tomatoes, was inspired by a food fight between children in 1945

Associated Press
Published
Some 15,000 people, including many tourists, pasted each other with tomatoes Wednesday as Spain’s annual "Tomatina" street battle took place in the eastern town of Buñol.

Workers on trucks tipped 120 tons of overripe tomatoes into the main street of the town for participants to throw.

The street fight leaves both the street, its houses and participants drenched in red pulp.

20,000 PEOPLE THREW TRUCKLOADS OF TOMATOES AT EACH OTHER FOR AN HOUR, A NATIONAL TRADITION

Tickets for the festival start at $13.

The town hoses down the area and the revelers shower off within minutes of the hourlong noon battle finishing.

women in red tomato pulp bath

A woman reacts during the annual tomato fight fiesta called "Tomatina" in the village of Buñol near Valencia, Spain, on Aug. 30, 2023.  (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

The festival, held on the last Wednesday of August, was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the town, located in a tomato-producing region.

Media attention in the 1980s turned it into a national and international event, drawing participants from every corner of the world.

Participants use swimming goggles to protect their eyes and usually dress in T-shirts and shorts.

The party is ranked by Spain as an international tourism attraction.