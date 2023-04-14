Expand / Collapse search
South Korea
Published

South Korea tour bus carrying Israeli visitors crashes, killing 1 and injuring 34 others

The South Korean bus crashed when the driver was shifting gears and the vehicle rolled backwards on a slope

Associated Press
A bus carrying Israeli tourists fell on its side on a road in southern South Korea, killing one woman and injuring 34 other people.

The tour bus with 33 Israelis and two South Koreans — the bus driver and a tour guide — crashed Thursday on a slope in the southern city of Chungju, the Interior and Safety Ministry said on its website.

Emergency personnel rescue tourists after a bus fell on a road in Chungju, South Korea, on April 13, 2023. A 62-year-old woman died in the incident.

Emergency personnel rescue tourists after a bus fell on a road in Chungju, South Korea, on April 13, 2023. A 62-year-old woman died in the incident. (South Korean National Fire Agency via AP)

It said a 62-year-old Israeli woman died and seven of the injured people were in serious condition.

The ministry said the crash happened as the bus rolled backward while the driver was shifting gears. Ministry officials said the exact cause is under investigation.