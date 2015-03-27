South African rights group investigates fresh allegations of racism in new video showing abuse

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African rights group says it is investigating fresh allegations of racism at a university that has been rocked by a high-profile racism lawsuit.

The South African Human Rights Commission said Wednesday it received a complaint from conservative white group AfriForum about a 2009 video in which a group of black students pours water on, drags and assaults four white young men at the University of the Free State.

The video comes a week after four white former students at the university were fined for making a 2007 video in which they forced five black employees to consume food and drinks that appeared to be tainted with urine. The young men had pleaded guilty to charges of illegally and deliberately injuring another person's dignity.