South African government expedites probe in Rwandan spymaster's murder

The South African government says it has instructed the country's law agencies to expedite the investigation into the murder of former Rwandan spymaster Patrick Karegeya whose body was discovered in a Johannesburg hotel on New Year's Day.

In its first official statement on the case, the government said Thursday it condemns the incident "in the strongest terms" and will ensure "no stone is left unturned in tracking and bringing to justice those involved in this criminal act".

"To this end, it has called upon the responsible officials to expedite the investigation into this incident and for the criminal justice system to bring those responsible to account. Incidents such as this must have the requisite consequences to deter future would-be wrongdoers and should not be tolerated under any circumstances," it stated.