Africa
South Africa chief vows to purge ANC of 'deviant tendencies'

Associated Press
    An African National Congress party (ANC) supporter gestures at a gathering at the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg , South Africa, Sunday May 12, 2019 to celebrate their party's victory in South Africa's general election. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the rally. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

    Supporters of African National Congress (ANC), during their celebration for election victory in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, May 12, 2019. South Africa's ruling African National Congress on Saturday marked its weakest victory in national elections in a quarter-century, while Ramaphosa declared that the vote had given him and others "a firm mandate to build a better South Africa for all." (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's president is vowing to purge his party of "bad and deviant tendencies" as he prepares to appoint a new Cabinet following a victory in national elections.

The 57% share of the vote was the worst-ever election showing for the African National Congress, which has ruled since the apartheid system of racial discrimination ended 25 years ago.

Low voter turnout also reflected the frustration of many South Africans after corruption scandals around the ANC that led former president Jacob Zuma to resign last year under party pressure.

Current President Cyril Ramaphosa in his first speech to supporters since the election win said Sunday he will not appoint leaders who work "to fill their own pockets."

Ramaphosa is believed to be facing a revolt within the party by Zuma allies.