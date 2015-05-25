Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 10, 2015

Some foreign-owned shops, cars torched in Johannesburg but calm prevails in other SAfrica city

By | Associated Press
    Anti-immigrant protester demonstrate outside the Jeppe hostel in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, April 17, 2015, where some foreigners have sought refuge. Several shops and cars owned by foreigners were torched in downtown Johannesburg overnight in continued anti-immigrant attacks. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) (The Associated Press)

JOHANNESBURG – Several shops and cars owned by foreigners were torched in downtown Johannesburg overnight in continued anti-immigrant attacks but another city that had seen the worst violence was calm.

Police spokesman Col. Jay Naicker said no violence was reported in the coastal city of Durban, where the violence began.

In a Johannesburg suburb, foreigners afraid to return to their homes took refuge in a community center.

In neighboring Zimbabwe, police were involved in minor clashes with dozens of protesters demonstrating at the South African Embassy against the anti-immigrant attacks. Protesters handed over a petition to embassy officials demanding an end to the violence in South Africa.