‘Slowing things down’ is ‘key’ to safe return of Tennessee pastor kidnapped in South Africa: Retired FBI agent

There should be "no rush" in negotiations after a Tennessee pastor was kidnapped while preaching at a church in South Africa, a retired FBI agent and hostage negotiator from Knoxville told Fox News Digital.

"There’s no rush into this," Jason Pack told Fox News Digital on Friday evening. "Calming things down, slowing things down and just having that dialogue and listening to see what [the hostage takers] want is really the key here."

He said he’s sure the U.S. authorities are in close contact with the South African authorities, who are leading the investigation, adding that along with the U.S. embassy there, the FBI also has a legal attaché office there that will be involved.

Pack explained, "Negotiators want to buy time and slow things down. Generally speaking, when an incident like this happens, there's a lot of adrenaline pumping, a lot risk for violence. So generally, at the time when these incidents happen, that's the highest risk for violence. So now there's time, hopefully there's an open line of communication and there's opportunity to make this end safely for everybody."

SIX OHIO SUSPECTS ACCUSED OF TORTURING MAN IN WEEKLONG HOTEL KIDNAPPING: ‘EXTREMELY DISTURBING’

Josh Sullivan, 45, was kidnapped by several armed, masked men who broke into his church in the Eastern Cape Province Thursday evening, took cellphones from parishioners and drove away with Sullivan in his own truck.

Sullivan, a missionary, came to South Africa with his wife and two children in 2018.

"The main goal now both from the South African government and from the U.S. government is the safe return of Pastor Sullivan to his family and his loved ones without anyone getting hurt," Pack stressed. "That's the key goal here right now."

He added that "if there is a silver lining in any of this" it would be that "none of the other family members were hurt."

Pack said that may mean the kidnapping was for money rather than a "political statement" against Americans or missionaries.

"So hopefully that's indicative of an open line and an open dialogue that the folks who are involved with this will want to do and so everybody can come home safely," he said.

Pack added that Sullivan and his family are from the same part of Tennessee as him and the "community is rallying around them. They're praying for the safe return of the pastor and his family to his loved ones and for his family here in East Tennessee, there are certainly prayers."

He told Fox News Digital that "most of these things are settled with words and not force. So, the more you can have open dialogue, the more we can talk and listen, I think the more successful you can be in these type situations."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that while apprehending his captors is important, "Right now it's not about catching the bad guys, it's about the safety of Mr. Sullivan, and it's the safety the folks involved. So we can work on that later."