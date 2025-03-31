Six Ohio suspects accused of torturing man in weeklong hotel kidnapping: 'Extremely disturbing'

Six people are behind bars after a man was allegedly kidnapped and tortured using a metal bat in an Ohio hotel room in a case prosecutors are describing as "extremely disturbing."

A grand jury has indicted Martina Esqueda Jones 28; Michael Esqueda, 28; Aaron Bradshaw, 49; Austin Bradshaw, 23; Chance Johnston, 27; and David Cessna, 26, on felony kidnapping to terrorize or inflict serious physical harm charges, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The six defendants allegedly began holding a man against his will on March 14 and proceeded to torture him at a Red Roof Inn in Maumee, Ohio, according to an arrest warrant.

The nightmare lasted for one week as the group restrained the man while beating him with a metal bat and depriving him of food and water, according to court documents.

The Maumee Police Department and Red Roof Inn did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional information.

"He was being essentially tortured, assaulted, over the timeframe of a week," Maumee Chief of Police Josh Sprow said in an interview with 13 Action News . "His injuries were results of being struck with a baseball bat, struck with fists, elbows, stomping on him when he was on the ground, which over time resulted in multiple fractured bones."

The arrest warrant details how the man was forced to "stand for extended periods of time" and "only slept for 10 hours during a seven-day period." When law enforcement found the victim, he "had injuries all over his body," with some injuries believed to be serious.

On March 21, the victim was allowed to leave the hotel to go to a local Speedway, where he was able to get in contact with authorities, according to 13 Action News .

"The totality of those injuries has not been determined," Assistant City Prosecutor Andy Lastra told the court last week, according to the Toledo Blade . Lastra went on to describe the case as "extremely disturbing."

The Toledo County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Jones is reportedly in a polygamous relationship with Johnston, Cessna and Austin Bradshaw, while also married to Esqueda, according to the Kansas City Star.

However, three of the defendants – Martina Jones, Michael Esqueda and David Cessna – are facing additional charges in Maumee Municipal Court. Jones is charged with second-degree felonious assault and domestic violence to a household member, Esqueda is charged with second-degree felonious assault and Cessna is charged with second-degree domestic violence.

The six defendants are expected to be arraigned on felony charges on April 3 and are currently being held without bond, according to the Lucas County Clerk of Courts.

Attorneys for five out of six of the defendants did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. An attorney for one defendant said his client had been indicted but declined to comment further.