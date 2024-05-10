Expand / Collapse search
Africa

9 Nigerian students kidnapped at gunpoint in region's latest school abduction

At least 1,400 Nigerian students have been abducted since Islamic extremists in kidnapped over 200 schoolgirls in 2014

Associated Press
Published
At least nine students have been abducted by gunmen during a late-night raid on their school in northern Nigeria’s Kogi state, authorities said Friday, the third such abduction amid rampant kidnappings targeting schools in the conflict-hit region this year.

The assailants invaded the Confluence University of Science and Technology in Kogi state, which neighbors the nation’s capital, Abuja, and whisked away the students from their classrooms before security forces could arrive, according to Kogi Commissioner for Information Kingsley Femi Fanwo.

The state has "activated the security architecture to track the kidnappers and ensure the abducted students are rescued and the abductors apprehended," Fanwo added.

SUDANESE PARAMILITARY CARRIES OUT ETHNIC CLEANSING IN DARFUR, RIGHTS GROUP SAYS

A mother hugs her daughter after she was released together with 27 students of the Bethel Baptist High School after they were kidnapped by armed gunmen.

A mother hugs her daughter on July 25, 2021, after she was released with 27 other students of Bethel Baptist High School who were kidnapped. Gunmen seized 121 students who were sleeping in their dorms at the Nigeria high school during that incident. School-targeted mass abductions have plagued the region since the first such incident in 2014, when Islamic extremists abducted more than 200 schoolgirls. (AFP via Getty Images)

The official said local hunters were helping security forces in "combing" the school area, which is surrounded by bushes in the remote Osara town.

Nigeria has struggled with several mass school kidnappings since the first such incident in 2014 when Islamic extremists abducted more than 200 schoolgirls from the northeastern Chibok village, sparking the global #BringBackOurGirls social media campaign.

At least 1,400 Nigerian students have since been abducted from their schools in similar circumstances, including at least 130 children abducted from their school in Kuriga town in the northern Kaduna state in March. Some are still held captive, including nearly 100 of the Chibok girls.