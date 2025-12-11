Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Australia

Skydiver survives after reserve parachute accidentally deploys, leaving him dangling from flying airplane

The individual was able to utilize a hook knife to cut parachute lines

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Skydiver survives after reserve chute catches on aircraft, leaving him dangling in the air Video

Skydiver survives after reserve chute catches on aircraft, leaving him dangling in the air

A skydiver in Australia survived a harrowing incident in September when his reserve parachute deployed and he got stuck dangling beneath the plane as it soared through the sky. (Credit: Australian Transport Safety Bureau via Storyful)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A skydiver broke free and ultimately survived after his reserve parachute accidentally deployed and got stuck on the tail of an airplane as it was soaring through the sky

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau explained that the "reserve handle snagged on the aircraft's flap, resulting in deployment of the reserve parachute."

Video footage of the harrowing incident — which occurred in September — shows the parachute deploying, with the man flying into the aircraft's tail and then dangling from the plane because the chute had gotten stuck.

AMERICAN SKYDIVERS RECLAIM WORLD RECORD FROM LIBYA WITH MASSIVE FLAG JUMP ON PEARL HARBOR DAY

Two skydivers exit a blue aircraft as an orange reserve parachute deploys above scattered clouds and gets caught on the airplane's wing.

A skydiver’s reserve parachute accidentally deployed in Australia. (Australian Transport Safety Bureau via Storyful)

"The reserve parachute wrapped around the left horizontal stabiliser and elevator and deflated as" the skydiver's "lower legs struck the stabiliser," the ATSB noted, adding that the person "was then suspended beneath the tailplane."

The individual was able to utilize a hook knife to cut parachute lines.

"The reserve parachute then tore, releasing" the person "from the aircraft with part of the reserve remaining on the aircraft’s tail," the ATSB report notes.

NASHVILLE SKYDIVING INSTRUCTOR DEAD AFTER FALLING WITHOUT PARACHUTE

A skydiver drifts beneath a partially opened orange reserve parachute that is caught on the aircraft's wing.

A skydiver's reserve chute catches onto the aircraft, leaving him dangling in the air. (Australian Transport Safety Bureau via Storyful)

After breaking free of the aircraft, the skydiver was able to deploy the main parachute and land — though not without facing some complications.

The ATSB report states that "during the main parachute deployment, the remaining reserve parachute lines twisted around the main parachute lines. Additionally, during the opening sequence, the right brake toggle of the main parachute released."

"The main parachute fully inflated with line twists, and after initially turning right, commenced a rapid left turn. After several rotations," the skydiver "grabbed and pulled on the right brake line above the line twists to arrest the turn. The parachute stopped turning, and" the individual "was able to unwind the line twists and release the left brake toggle. Passing about 8,000 ft, the main parachute lines fully unwound from the reserve parachute lines and functioned normally for the remainder of the descent."

EXPERIENCED SKYDIVER DELIBERATELY PLUNGED TO DEATH ONE DAY AFTER RELATIONSHIP WITH BOYFRIEND ENDED

A skydiver grips parachute lines as an orange reserve canopy inflates against a clear blue sky.

The skydiver managed to use a hook knife to sever the lines of the mistakenly deployed reserve chute. (Australian Transport Safety Bureau via Storyful)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The pilot managed to land the damaged airplane, according to the ATSB, which noted that the skydiver "landed 9 seconds later with minor lacerations and bruising to their left lower leg and a deep gash to their right lower leg."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue