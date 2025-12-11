Skydiver survives after reserve parachute accidentally deploys, leaving him dangling from flying airplane

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A skydiver broke free and ultimately survived after his reserve parachute accidentally deployed and got stuck on the tail of an airplane as it was soaring through the sky.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau explained that the "reserve handle snagged on the aircraft's flap, resulting in deployment of the reserve parachute."

Video footage of the harrowing incident — which occurred in September — shows the parachute deploying, with the man flying into the aircraft's tail and then dangling from the plane because the chute had gotten stuck.

AMERICAN SKYDIVERS RECLAIM WORLD RECORD FROM LIBYA WITH MASSIVE FLAG JUMP ON PEARL HARBOR DAY

"The reserve parachute wrapped around the left horizontal stabiliser and elevator and deflated as" the skydiver's "lower legs struck the stabiliser," the ATSB noted, adding that the person "was then suspended beneath the tailplane."

The individual was able to utilize a hook knife to cut parachute lines.

"The reserve parachute then tore, releasing" the person "from the aircraft with part of the reserve remaining on the aircraft’s tail," the ATSB report notes.

NASHVILLE SKYDIVING INSTRUCTOR DEAD AFTER FALLING WITHOUT PARACHUTE

After breaking free of the aircraft, the skydiver was able to deploy the main parachute and land — though not without facing some complications.

The ATSB report states that "during the main parachute deployment, the remaining reserve parachute lines twisted around the main parachute lines. Additionally, during the opening sequence, the right brake toggle of the main parachute released."

"The main parachute fully inflated with line twists, and after initially turning right, commenced a rapid left turn. After several rotations," the skydiver "grabbed and pulled on the right brake line above the line twists to arrest the turn. The parachute stopped turning, and" the individual "was able to unwind the line twists and release the left brake toggle. Passing about 8,000 ft, the main parachute lines fully unwound from the reserve parachute lines and functioned normally for the remainder of the descent."

EXPERIENCED SKYDIVER DELIBERATELY PLUNGED TO DEATH ONE DAY AFTER RELATIONSHIP WITH BOYFRIEND ENDED

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The pilot managed to land the damaged airplane, according to the ATSB, which noted that the skydiver "landed 9 seconds later with minor lacerations and bruising to their left lower leg and a deep gash to their right lower leg."