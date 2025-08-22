Experienced skydiver deliberately plunged to death one day after relationship with boyfriend ended

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

An experienced British skydiver — who died during a jump earlier this year — deliberately fell to her death just one day after she and her partner had ended their relationship.

Jade Damarell, 32, of Wales, fell into a field in County Durham, northern England, on April 27 and died of blunt trauma injuries, officials said, according to The Guardian. Coroner Leslie Hamilton ruled the death a suicide during an inquest held on Thursday, the outlet reported.

Damarell — who logged more than 500 successful jumps in her career— intentionally failed to deploy her main parachute and disabled her automatic activation device, which would have released a backup chute at a certain altitude and speed if a skydiver was unable to do so, the Guardian reported. Her equipment was found to be functional after her fall, the outlet added.

Damarell had been dating Ben Goodfellow, a 26-year-old fellow skydiver, for eight months before breaking up, according to the Daily Mail.

During the inquest, Hamilton summarized a note from Goodfellow, which read that the couple had "ended their relationship the night before" Damarell took her life, the Guardian said.

"The night before Jade died, Ben called off the relationship," a friend told the Daily Mail.

"He went to work the next day, and that’s when Jade fell to her death," the friend added.

Damarell – who had completed six skydiving jumps on the day before her death – typically wore a camera to capture her dives, but did not wear one during her last jump, according to the Daily Mail.

Her family accepted the coroner’s ruling and expressed gratitude to the skydiving community for its support, saying they were "incredibly comforted by how admired, respected and deeply loved she was," the Guardian said.

They remembered Damarell as "brilliant, beautiful, brave and truly extraordinary," and added that they want to contribute to a "culture where mental ill-health is met with kindness and support," the outlet added.



Leslie Hamilton did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.