Shooting kills 2 priests, wounds 4 people in southern Mexico

Mexican authorities say two priests were shot dead and four people were wounded when their vehicle was attacked overnight in the southern state of Guerrero.

Guerrero security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says in a statement that authorities received a report in the pre-dawn hours Monday of a white pickup with bullet holes on a highway.

The statement says the truck was traveling from the town of Juliantla, near the colonial city of Taxco, when it was suddenly blocked by another vehicle and unknown attackers opened fire before fleeing.

It said "two priests' lives were taken" in the attack. One of the wounded was said to be in serious condition, while the other three were not in danger.

Guerrero is a hotbed of drug trafficking and organized crime.