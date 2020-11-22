Shark attack in Australia kills 55-year-old man, marks 8th fatality this year

A 55-year-old man has died after being attacked by a shark in Western Australia, the eighth fatality in the country this year.

Police were called to Cable Beach, a popular tourist spot on Australia's Indian Ocean coast, at about 8.40 a.m. local time on Sunday.

The man was pulled from the water with serious injuries and treated by police before paramedics arrived. He died at the scene, police said.

SHARK ATTACK AT AUSTRALIA’S GREAT BARRIER REEF LEAVES MAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION

Local media reports said the man was bitten on the upper thigh and hand.

The species of shark involved in the attack is not known.

Park rangers immediately closed the beach and a fishing vessel was assigned to patrol the area.

The toll of eight fatalities in shark attacks this year is Australia's highest since 1929, when nine died, according to The Associated Press.

Read more at Sky News.