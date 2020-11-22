Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Shark attack in Australia kills 55-year-old man, marks 8th fatality this year

Local media reports said the man was bitten on the upper thigh and hand.

A 55-year-old man has died after being attacked by a shark in Western Australia, the eighth fatality in the country this year.

Police were called to Cable Beach, a popular tourist spot on Australia's Indian Ocean coast, at about 8.40 a.m. local time on Sunday.

The man was pulled from the water with serious injuries and treated by police before paramedics arrived. He died at the scene, police said.

This aerial photo shows Cable Beach and the town of Broome, Western Australia, on June 24, 2014. A 55-year-old man died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 after being attacked by a shark off Cable Beach, a popular tourist spot on Australia’s Indian Ocean coast, the eighth fatality in the country this year. (Kim Christian/AAP Image via AP)

Local media reports said the man was bitten on the upper thigh and hand.

The species of shark involved in the attack is not known.

Park rangers immediately closed the beach and a fishing vessel was assigned to patrol the area.

The toll of eight fatalities in shark attacks this year is Australia's highest since 1929, when nine died, according to The Associated Press.

