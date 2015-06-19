Serbian PM Vucic is ready to attend memorial for 20th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre

next Image 1 of 2

Serbia's prime minister says he is ready to attend memorial ceremonies next month marking the 20th anniversary of the massacre in Srebrenica where Bosnian Serbs killed nearly 8,000 Muslims during the 1992-95 war.

Aleksandar Vucic, a former extreme nationalist, said at a press conference Friday that "I am ready to bow my head ... and if the Bosniaks want that, honor the innocent victims of Srebrenica."

His comments came amid tensions over the arrest in Switzerland of a former Bosnian Muslim commander on a war crimes warrant from Belgrade, which has led to the cancellation this week of the Serbian president's planned visit to the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo. Serbia accuses wartime Srebrenica commander Naser Oric of atrocities against Serb civilians.