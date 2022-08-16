Self-steering BMW cuts into oncoming traffic, killing 1

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A self-steering BMW test vehicle veered into oncoming traffic in Germany on Tuesday, causing a crash that left one dead and nine injured.

A police spokesman in Reutlingen, Germany, says the BMW iX had five people inside at the time of the crash, including one young child. The vehicle reportedly swerved into the wrong lane while going around a corner, glancing off one vehicle before crashing head-on into a Mercedes-Benz van.

The driver of the van, a 33-year-old man, was killed. The driver of the first vehicle, a 70-year-old woman, lost control of her car after the BMW glanced off her. Her car crashed into another vehicle, forcing both cars off the road.

First responders soon arrived and took all five people in the BMW, including an 18-month-old baby, to nearby hospitals.

Police say they are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and have yet to interview those involved.

"The crash vehicle was an autonomous electric test car," police said in a statement. "Whether it was being steered by the 43-year-old (driver) or not is the subject of investigation."

BMW denied that the vehicle was completely autonomous, however, stating that it only had autonomous steering.

"The vehicle has a level 2 driving assistance system that is already incorporated in production vehicles today and which can support the driver on demand," the company told the Associated Press. "With level 2 vehicles the driver always retains responsibility."

"We are in the process of investigating the exact circumstances (of the crash)," BMW added. "Of course we are in close contact with authorities."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.