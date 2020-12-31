Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iraq
Published

Security firms say suspicious object on oil tanker off Iraq

The firms say that investigations are ongoing.

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Maritime security firms say a suspicious object has been found on the hull of an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Iraq.

The firms say officials fear it could be a limpet mine on the MT Pola, though the Liberian-flagged tanker was receiving assistance Thursday in the Persian Gulf off Basra.

B-52S FLY OVER PERSIAN GULF AS 'COMPLEX ATTACKS' FROM IRAN FEARED, US READY TO THWART

The two firms, Ambrey Intelligence and Dryad Global, say investigations are ongoing.

The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an organization under Britain’s royal navy, says it is "aware of an ongoing situation" there, without elaborating.

The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, which patrols the Mideast, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. In 2019, the U.S. blamed Iran for a series of limpet mine attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all the world's oil passes. Iran denies being involved.