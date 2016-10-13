Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published

Scottish govt takes step toward another independence vote

By | Associated Press
  • 27ee597c-
    Image 1 of 2

    First Minister of Scotland and the leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon, at the start of the SNP's biggest-ever conference, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Scotland's leader says she will publish a bill next week laying the groundwork for a new independence referendum — the first step toward a new vote on whether Scotland should leave the United Kingdom. (John Linton/PA via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • f1cd54cc-
    Image 2 of 2

    First Minister of Scotland and the leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon gestures, at the start of the SNP's biggest-ever conference, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Scotland's leader says she will publish a bill next week laying the groundwork for a new independence referendum — the first step toward a new vote on whether Scotland should leave the United Kingdom. (John Linton/PA via AP) (The Associated Press)

LONDON – Scotland's leader says she will publish a bill next week laying the groundwork for a new independence referendum — the first step toward a new vote on whether Scotland should leave the United Kingdom.

Scottish voters rejected independence in 2014, but Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union has reopened the Scotland question. By a large majority, Scots backed remaining in the EU, but they were outnumbered by a majority in England who wanted to leave.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told her pro-independence Scottish National Party on Thursday that "the Independence Referendum Bill will be published for consultation next week."

She said if Britain leaves the EU's enormous single market, "Scotland will have the right to decide, afresh, if it wants to take a different path."