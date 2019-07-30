Scottish farmers lose damages claim after neighbor’s bull impregnated their cow

A Scottish couple has had a compensation claim rejected after arguing one of their pedigree Highland cows became impregnated by their neighbor’s bull.

Bernard and Kathleen Allen of Great Bernera, Isle of Lewis, sought $24,000, claiming they repeatedly found Ozzy, a Belted Galloway bull on land where they kept their livestock.

The Allens sought more than $24,000 in compensation, according to the BBC. But their neighbors, David and Janine Hargreaves, who have since moved, denied they were at fault for the condition of a boundary fence.

After hearing the case at Stornoway Sheriff Court in Lewis, a sheriff rejected the compensation claim this week.

Mr. and Mrs. Allen stated in court that they became aware of the Hargreaves’ bull in 2009, alleging it ambled into their farmland about 30 times over the next year when a taller fence was built; another incident sparked anger when the bull clashed with one of their own.

They further alleged that in 2010, one of their Highland cattle gave birth to a Belted Galloway-cross calf after mating with the Hargreaves’ bull.

Sheriff David Sutherland said in his ruling the “real nature of the claim was a neighbor dispute,” and added that while he was in no doubt Mrs. Allen was “extremely distressed” by the situation, “this does not excuse coming to court and presenting a case which is, at best, exaggerated and unreliable.”

“I accept the evidence of Mr. and Mrs. Hargreaves that while their cattle did go onto the crofts belonging to the pursuers, nonetheless that was only because of the state of repair of the fence which Mr. Allen was responsible for,” he said.

