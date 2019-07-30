Drunk Indian man bitten by snake retaliates by biting back, killing it

A drunk man in India exacted his revenge on a snake that bit him by biting it back and chewing it into pieces.

The man, Raj Kumar was relaxing at home with a drink Sunday when a snake slithered into his house in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and bit him, said his father, according to Reuters.

The man's father said that his son was drunk when he bit the reptile.

“A snake bit him. So, in turn, he bit it and chewed it into pieces,” said the father, Babu Ram.

Kumar was hospitalized in serious condition.

“This is definitely weird,” said Raj Kumar’s doctor, N.P. Singh, according to Reuters.

“I’ve seen people coming in with snakebites, but never somebody who bit a snake and then brought it with him in a bag.”

Kumar was bitten by a non-venomous rat snake.

The snake was cremated, according to local media.