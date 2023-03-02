Expand / Collapse search
World
Scientists discover new Easter Island moai statue in dry lake bed

Geologists were studying the site after fires swept through the area last year. It is the first time an artifact like this had been found in the basin and could mean more discoveries are possible.

By Matteo Cina | Fox News
Scientists have found a previously undiscovered moai, monolithic human figures carved by the Rapa Nui people on Easter Island, in a dry lake bed on the tiny island in the middle of the Pacific.

Geologists were studying the site after fires swept through the area last year. It could mean more figures and tools used by the native Rapa Nui people are buried nearby in the once-underwater site, scientists said.

"This is the first time, from what I understand, that something has been found in the basin," said archaeologist Jose Miguel Ramirez.

It meant that "the lake had likely dried at some point in the past, and perhaps the Rapa Nui were taking advantage of that to move the statue," he added.

"I think more moai are going to keep showing up," Ramirez said.

Moai statues stand on Ahu Tongariki near the Rano Raraku volcano, top, on Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, Chile, Nov. 27, 2022. According to Salvador Atan Hito, vice president of the Ma'u Henua Indigenous community which administers the archaeological treasure of Rapa Nui, on March 1, 2023, a small moai was discovered recently in the middle of a dry lagoon inside the volcano's crater. 

Moai statues stand on Ahu Tongariki near the Rano Raraku volcano, top, on Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, Chile, Nov. 27, 2022. According to Salvador Atan Hito, vice president of the Ma'u Henua Indigenous community which administers the archaeological treasure of Rapa Nui, on March 1, 2023, a small moai was discovered recently in the middle of a dry lagoon inside the volcano's crater.  (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

Easter Island, a Chilean territory some 2,200 miles from the mainland, is a protected national park and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Researchers believe the island's first residents arrived more than 1,000 years ago and that its famous monolithic human figures were erected about 400 to 700 years ago.

"What we've seen today is very important, because this is part of the history of the Rapa Nui people," said Salvador Atan Hito, a leader of the Ma'u Henua Indigenous community overseeing the site.

The half-buried, 5-ft moai will now undergo tests to determine what state it is in, researchers said. While Easter Island is littered with hundreds of the towering stone heads they face threats from the elements, including the fires which led to this statue's discovery.

Reuters contributed to this report