Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen kill over 30, mostly civilians

Yemeni security officials say Saudi-led airstrikes targeting Shiite rebels have killed at least 30 people, mostly civilians, in a district outside the capital, Sanaa.

They say the Saturday raid hit a popular market area in the Nihm district, killing at least 22 civilians and leaving burned bodies strewn over the area. The officials, who are neutral in a conflict that has split the armed forces, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

The strike comes a day after aid and rights groups urged Western countries to stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia, which is striking the Iran-backed rebels to support forces loyal to the internationally recognized government.

The U.N. says the fighting in Yemen has killed more than 6,000 people since March 2015.