Saudi ambassador: No UN resolution needed for Yemen crisis

Saudi Arabia's U.N. ambassador says he is concerned about the worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen but doesn't see the need for a Security Council resolution on it.

A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting rebels in the Arab world's poorest country for almost a year.

Council members are discussing a possible resolution addressing the humanitarian crisis. U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien has accused all parties in Yemen's conflict of attacking civilian facilities, including hospitals and schools.

But Saudi Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said Friday that the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has told his office that it doesn't believe there is a need for the council's intervention.

OCHA deputy spokesperson Jens Laerke says the office can't comment on the ambassador's statement.