Satirical blank-page book on Brazilian president goes viral

A book purporting to explain why Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro “should be respected and trusted” has gone viral on social media after it became apparent that 188 of its 190 pages are totally blank.

The author, 30-year-old Willyam Thums, said his book, “Why Does Bolsonaro Deserve Respect, Trust & Dignity?” is a work of “protest” against the controversial president.

“The idea is not to give any answer as I think Bolsonaro doesn’t deserve anything,” Thums told a Portuguese website.

The book contained only two pages of text in which Thums described the “countless hours of work” offering an “exclusively impartial” view of the “undeniable merits” of Bolsonaro.

Thums said his book, which was published earlier this year, had gone largely unnoticed until it spread widely on social media Wednesday.

Some people supported Thums’ ploy, with one calling it the “best and most comprehensive analysis about the person who is changing the country.” Others were not amused, with one saying it was “sad... that serious people were wasting time and money.” Thums has disputed that anyone has actually bought the book.

The book has received a five-star rating on its Amazon page with nearly 300 comments as of Thursday. The page also contained a warning that noted the book was a work of satire.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain and congressman who assumed office in January, has stoked controversy in part for remarks deemed homophobic and sexist. He has come under fire in recent weeks after data showed increased deforestation of the Amazon rainforest – 60 percent of which is part of Brazil, and is a key regulator of the Earth’s living systems.

Thums said he was inspired by the same gimmick in the U.S. In late 2016, author David King published a blank-page book on Trump titled: “Why Trump Deserves Trust, Respect & Admiration.” And, in early 2017, author Michael J. Knowles published 266 pages of absolutely nothing titled: “Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide.”

