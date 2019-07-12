Brazilian president considering his Trump-supporting son to be U.S. ambassador

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has indicated that he may nominate his son, Eduardo, to be the ambassador to the United States.

Eduardo Bolsonaro is currently a congressman in Brazil, and has indicated that he would serve if his father desired him to do so.

President Bolsonaro said at a news conference that nominating his son is, in his words, “something on my radar. Yes, it’s possible."

His son, who is 35, has told reporters that he would accept, “if it is a mission given by the president," according to The Guardian.

The younger Bolsonaro noted that filling the post, which has been vacant since Jan. 1, when Jair Bolsonaro became president, will not happen until he discusses it with his father and Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo.

Once that occurs, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee must vote on it and, if approved, the full Senate would vote on confirmation.

Last November, Eduardo, who advises his father on foreign policy, attended meetings at the White House and wore a “Trump 2020” hat.

Some of the conservative president’s other sons are also steeped in politics. Flavio is a senator, while Carlos is a councilman in Rio de Janeiro.

President Bolsonaro said that Eduardo is a friend of President Donald Trump’s children, speaks English and Spanish and has experience abroad.

The president said the nomination “would be the perfect message to Washington."

Critics, however, say that it would violate laws against nepotism. They also argue he is not qualified.

President Bolsonaro has presented himself as someone who tells it like it is while promising to dismantle a dysfunctional political system and seeking to capture the imagination of many citizens afraid of losing their place in an increasingly diverse and inclusive society.

Bolsonaro has often depended on his three eldest sons to float ideas, and deny critical press reports. Bolsonaro has one other son, from his second marriage, and a daughter, from his third and current wife.

