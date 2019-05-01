Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published
Last Update 27 mins ago

SAS cancels more flights as labor talks resume with pilots

Associated Press
A departure board shows cancelled SAS flights at Stockholm-Arlanda airport, in Stockholm, Monday, April 29, 2019. A strike among pilots at Scandinavian Airlines has entered its fourth day with the carrier being forced to cancel 1,213 flights Monday and Tuesday, affecting some 110,000 passengers. (Tove Eriksson/TT News Agency via AP)

A departure board shows cancelled SAS flights at Stockholm-Arlanda airport, in Stockholm, Monday, April 29, 2019. A strike among pilots at Scandinavian Airlines has entered its fourth day with the carrier being forced to cancel 1,213 flights Monday and Tuesday, affecting some 110,000 passengers. (Tove Eriksson/TT News Agency via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – Scandinavian Airlines is cancelling another 280 flights across the Nordic region through Thursday afternoon (1200 GMT), affecting 20,000 more passengers, due to a pilots' strike.

The cancellation comes on top of 504 flight canceled Wednesday and hundreds more since pilots began an open-ended strike on Friday due to the collapse of pay negotiations.

Karin Nyman, a Scandinavian Airlines spokeswoman, welcomed the resumption on Wednesday of talks with the pilots — the first contacts since talks collapsed — saying it raised "hope that it will lead to constructive conversations." The talks are being held in in Oslo, Norway.