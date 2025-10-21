Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan’s first female prime minister, citing Thatcher inspiration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Britain marked the 100th anniversary of Margaret Thatcher’s birth last week, Japan made history of its own on Tuesday by electing its first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, a self-declared admirer of the "Iron Lady."

Takaichi, 64, who has long cited Thatcher as a personal and political inspiration, was chosen by Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), during an extraordinary session of the country's lower house, replacing former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and ending several months of political turbulence that saw the party lose its upper-house majority in July.

In remarks after her election, Takaichi said she felt "the tough work starts here" and promised to restore public confidence and strengthen Japan’s security posture. Over the years, she has praised Thatcher’s "strength and womanly warmth" as qualities she seeks to emulate. In 2013, shortly before Thatcher’s death, Takaichi met her in London — a moment she later described as "life-changing."

Described by some in Japanese and international media as an ultraconservative and hard-line figure, Takaichi backs strengthening Japan’s defense posture, is a noted China hawk , and supports constitutional revision to expand the role of the Self-Defense Forces.

Economically, she praises Abenomics, the policies adopted by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and favors fiscal and monetary stimulus. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister and was assassinated in 2022 at a campaign rally, two years after leaving office.

"She’s very different from the other people in the Liberal Democratic Party, and that’s why she was selected this time," said Gordon Chang, author and Asia analyst, in an interview with Fox News Digital. "After losing its upper-house majority, the LDP realized it needed to protect its right flank by electing someone more conservative than in the past — so the Margaret Thatcher comparison does make sense."

Known for her hawkish stance on China, Takaichi is expected to maintain Japan’s close alignment with the United States. Chang said her election could bolster Washington’s strategic position in Asia, especially as tensions with Beijing remain high.

"She’s a hawk on China, and that’s exactly what’s needed right now," Chang said. "That’s not going to upset President Trump — if anything, it strengthens his hand in dealing with Xi Jinping. It shows America’s alliances are strong and getting stronger."

Takaichi’s rise has been hailed as a milestone for female representation, though Chang emphasized that her selection was driven more by ideology than identity.

"I don’t think she was chosen because she was a woman," he said. "She was chosen because the party needed to shore up its right flank — and it just so happened that the most conservative of the possible candidates was a woman."

Even as she breaks barriers herself, Takaichi’s record underscores her conservative social vision. She is among the Japanese politicians who have resisted measures to advance women’s rights, supports the imperial family’s male-only succession, and opposes same-sex marriage as well as allowing separate surnames for married couples.

Like Thatcher, Takaichi rose from outside her country’s political elite. Her mother served in the Nara Prefectural Police, and her father worked for a Toyota-affiliated car company.

Analysts say she now faces the challenge of turning symbolism into substance. Her nationalist positions could heighten friction with China, while her expansive spending plans for the world’s fourth-largest economy will be closely watched by international investors. At the same time, she must prepare to host President Donald Trump, who is expected to visit Japan next week.

