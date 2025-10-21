Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Japan

Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan’s first female prime minister, citing Thatcher inspiration

Conservative politician praised Thatcher's 'strength and womanly warmth' as qualities she seeks to emulate

Efrat Lachter By Efrat Lachter Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Britain marked the 100th anniversary of Margaret Thatcher’s birth last week, Japan made history of its own on Tuesday by electing its first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, a self-declared admirer of the "Iron Lady."

Takaichi, 64, who has long cited Thatcher as a personal and political inspiration, was chosen by Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), during an extraordinary session of the country's lower house, replacing former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and ending several months of political turbulence that saw the party lose its upper-house majority in July.

In remarks after her election, Takaichi said she felt "the tough work starts here" and promised to restore public confidence and strengthen Japan’s security posture. Over the years, she has praised Thatcher’s "strength and womanly warmth" as qualities she seeks to emulate. In 2013, shortly before Thatcher’s death, Takaichi met her in London — a moment she later described as "life-changing."

THATCHER CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION EXAMINES HOW REAGAN PARTNERSHIP GUIDES MODERN US-UK RELATIONS

Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Japan's lower house.

Lawmakers applaud as Sanae Takaichi, standing, was elected as Japan's new prime minister during the extraordinary session of the lower house, in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo)

Described by some in Japanese and international media as an ultraconservative and hard-line figure, Takaichi backs strengthening Japan’s defense posture, is a noted  China hawk, and supports constitutional revision to expand the role of the Self-Defense Forces. 

Economically, she praises Abenomics, the policies adopted by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and favors fiscal and monetary stimulus. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister and was assassinated in 2022 at a campaign rally, two years after leaving office.

"She’s very different from the other people in the Liberal Democratic Party, and that’s why she was selected this time," said Gordon Chang, author and Asia analyst, in an interview with Fox News Digital. "After losing its upper-house majority, the LDP realized it needed to protect its right flank by electing someone more conservative than in the past — so the Margaret Thatcher comparison does make sense."

Known for her hawkish stance on China, Takaichi is expected to maintain Japan’s close alignment with the United States. Chang said her election could bolster Washington’s strategic position in Asia, especially as tensions with Beijing remain high.

JAPAN CALLS AXIS OF CHINA, RUSSIA, NORTH KOREA THE 'GRAVEST THREAT' TO GLOBAL ORDER SINCE WWII

Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi alongside a split image showing former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on the right.

Left: Newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrives at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. Right: British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher attends a British-French meeting with President François Mitterrand in the United Kingdom, May 5, 1990.  (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko/Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

"She’s a hawk on China, and that’s exactly what’s needed right now," Chang said. "That’s not going to upset President Trump — if anything, it strengthens his hand in dealing with Xi Jinping. It shows America’s alliances are strong and getting stronger."

Takaichi’s rise has been hailed as a milestone for female representation, though Chang emphasized that her selection was driven more by ideology than identity.

"I don’t think she was chosen because she was a woman," he said. "She was chosen because the party needed to shore up its right flank — and it just so happened that the most conservative of the possible candidates was a woman."

Trump, Vance and Hegseth in Oval Office during meeting with Japanese PM

U.S. President Donald Trump (L), Vice President JD Vance (C) and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth participate in a meeting with then Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington, DC. Shigeru, who took office in October, was the first Asian leader to visit Trump since he returned to the White House. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Even as she breaks barriers herself, Takaichi’s record underscores her conservative social vision. She is among the Japanese politicians who have resisted measures to advance women’s rights, supports the imperial family’s male-only succession, and opposes same-sex marriage as well as allowing separate surnames for married couples.

Like Thatcher, Takaichi rose from outside her country’s political elite. Her mother served in the Nara Prefectural Police, and her father worked for a Toyota-affiliated car company.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Analysts say she now faces the challenge of turning symbolism into substance. Her nationalist positions could heighten friction with China, while her expansive spending plans for the world’s fourth-largest economy will be closely watched by international investors. At the same time, she must prepare to host President Donald Trump, who is expected to visit Japan next week.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

Efrat Lachter is an investigative reporter and war correspondent. Her work has taken her to 40 countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Iraq, Syria, Sudan and Afghanistan. She is a recipient of the 2024 Knight-Wallace Fellowship for Journalism. Lachter can be followed on X @efratlachter.

Close modal

Continue