Historic letter that marked Margaret Thatcher’s rise to power discovered hidden in garage

Document marked start of Iron Lady's rise to power, is expected to fetch over $125K at auction

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
A 50-year-old document that marked Margaret Thatcher's rise to power was recently uncovered in a garage in the United Kingdom.

The discovery was announced by Deep South Media on Oct. 13 — what would have been Thatcher's 100th birthday. 

The item is part of a lot that will be auctioned by Duke’s of Dorchester on Jan. 29, 2026, where it's expected to fetch as much as £100,000, or approximately $125,000 USD.

The letter, which was found in a cardboard box in a garage in Somerset, once belonged to Sir Edward du Cann, KBE, a member of the Conservative Party.

The 50-year-old document was a nomination paper, signed by Thatcher herself, in which she agreed to run for the Tory leadership.

Split image of Thatcher cheering, nomination letter

A newly discovered document signed by Margaret Thatcher marks the moment her leadership bid reshaped British politics. (Johnny Eggitt/AFP via Getty Images; Deep South Media)

The letter, dated Feb. 11, 1975, featured these words at the top: "Election of a leader of the Conservative Party."

"I consent to be nominated," Thatcher wrote, signing her name on Jan. 27, 1975.

The document signaled the start of her ascent to power. She became the leader of the Conservative Party that year and, from there, prime minister in 1979.

Another record in the lot shows that Thatcher won by 146 votes, while second-place candidate William Whitelaw received 79.

Split image of Margaret Thatcher and Edward du Cann

The 1975 Thatcher nomination, kept by Sir Edward du Cann (seen right), captures her first step toward the premiership. (Bettmann via Getty Images; Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The cache also includes notes and records from du Cann and other correspondence from the leadership election, including the former Prime Minister Edward Heath and then-Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

"This period of huge importance is all covered with the documents that detail the beginning of Thatcher's rise to party leader and from there prime minister, an office she held for more than 11 years, winning three general elections," the release noted.

Guy Schwinge, an auctioneer and art consultant, said the collection was "of great historical importance."

Split image of two letters being auctioned

The 1975 letters are expected to fetch more than £100,000 at auction, or about $125,000 in U.S. dollars.  (Deep South Media)

"Margaret Thatcher was a trailblazer in every sense," Schwinge told Deep South Media.

"Her philosophy – Thatcherism – changed the United Kingdom forever and the great personal ‘chemistry’ she enjoyed with Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev contributed to the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War," he added.

"Interest in the papers is expected from collectors and institutions in the U.K. and globally."

Margaret Thatcher sitting with Ronald Reagan

An auctioneer said the Thatcher papers highlight the early years of a leader whose "chemistry" with President Ronald Reagan changed history. (Bettmann via Getty Images)

An anonymous expert told Deep South Media that the discovery was "utterly sensational [and] without precedent."

The publication reported that auction watchers predict the final sale could "significantly outstrip" the estimated price of £100,000.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

