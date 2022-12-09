Russia's swapped convict Viktor Bout says it's 'too soon' to say what he'll do next

Convicted Russian arms dealer Vitkor Bout said Friday that it is too early to say what is next for him now that he has been returned home in a prisoner swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

"It’s too soon to ask those questions, let’s not talk about it," he said in response to questions from reporters regarding what he will do next.

The former arms dealer — dubbed the "Merchant of Death" due to his "business" that supplied arms around the globe, including to top conflict zones like Afghanistan and Rwanda — said he is looking forward to spending time with his wife, Alla.

The Biden administration saw swift backlash Thursday when it said the international arms dealer would be swapped for the WNBA player, who was arrested on marijuana charges in Russia. Bout was sentenced to 25 years in a U.S. prison for conspiring to kill Americans, conspiracy to deliver anti-aircraft missiles and aiding a terrorist organization.

President Biden's failure to also secure the release of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan in coordination with the swap was a major sticking point for Republican lawmakers.

"This is a big win for Putin, by far," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News. "He left a Marine behind."

"It's not an equal exchange," he added.

A senior defense official also acknowledged to reporters Thursday that "there is a concern that [Bout] would return to doing the same kind of work that he's done in the past."

Bout told Russian state-owned news outlet RT that he does not believe he is of "any particular value to the Russian government" and claimed his case got caught up in geopolitics.

Bout also contested the argument that the deal was unbalanced or a weak trade for the U.S.

"I am certain that our leadership does not think in those terms, whether you are weak or not. Real strength doesn’t require expression on such a, frankly, cheap level," he told the Russian outlet. "I believe the deal happened because some common ground was found that allowed both sides to be satisfied."

