Russian model, track athlete found dead on roadside after going for run

A Russian track athlete and model turned up dead on the side of the road earlier this week in western Russia after she'd gone on a training run, according to a report.

Margarita Plavunova, 25, suffered cardiac arrest during her run, The Sun reported Thursday, noting that local media reports are claiming her intense training schedule may have been to blame for her sudden death.

Plavunova, a decorated hurdler and sprinter, was treated by paramedics who could not revive her after she was found in the grass on the side of the road, The Sun reported. The regional athletics federation confirmed her death.

She had been training in the Morshansky District located in Russia’s Tamblov Oblast region, which is about 250 miles southeast of Moscow.

One of the athlete’s friends, Sergei Safronov, also confirmed her death and said she had been visiting her grandmother in Morshansk before her next competition.

She did not have any known health issues.

The sprinter was a “regional, Central Federal District and All-Russia champion,” and she competed nationally in the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles, The Sun said, noting that her personal best 100-meter hurdle time was 14.06. The fastest 100-meter hurdlers often complete the sprint in around 12.5 seconds.

Plavunova studied sports at Tomsk State University. As a student, she was a champion in the 60-meter hurdle.

The regional athletics federation has begun fundraising for her funeral. No foul play was suspected in her death.