Russia
Published

Russian airstrike damages repair facilities near Lviv airport in western Ukraine

Lviv has so far been considered relatively safe compared to other areas in the country

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Sirens sound in Lviv as destruction continues Video

Sirens sound in Lviv as destruction continues

Fox News correspondent Greg Palkot has the latest on the Russian invasion on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Russian troops launched an airstrike Friday morning that destroyed airplane and bus repair facilities near Lviv's international airport in western Ukraine, the city’s mayor said. 

The mayor said the airplane facility was empty and there are no reported casualties so far. 

The Russians launched six missiles from the Black Sea, two of which were shot down, according to the Ukrainian Air Force’s western command. 

Last weekend, in nearby Yavoriv, nearly three dozen people were killed in a strike on a military training facility. Both cities are near the Polish border. 

A cloud of smoke raises after an explosion in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. The mayor of Lviv says missiles struck near the city's airport early Friday. 

A cloud of smoke raises after an explosion in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. The mayor of Lviv says missiles struck near the city's airport early Friday.  (AP)

US, WORLD LEADERS ACCUSE RUSSIA OF WAR CRIMES, REITERATE CALLS FOR INVESTIGATIONS

Lviv has so far been considered relatively safe compared to other areas in the country like the seaside city of Mariupol, which have borne the brunt of the majority of attacks since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion late last month.

Several buildings in Starobilsk within the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine show significant damage because of shelling, according to images shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Several buildings in Starobilsk within the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine show significant damage because of shelling, according to images shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

On Thursday, a theater in Mariupol where hundreds were sheltering was attacked, and last week at least three people, including one child, died following an attack on a maternity hospital in the city. 

While estimates of those killed in Mariupol vary widely because the city is under constant attack, local officials have said more than 2,300 people have died there, according to the Guardian, some lying in the street until they are put into mass graves because the constant danger in the city makes funerals nearly impossible. 

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. She and her baby later died. 

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. She and her baby later died.  (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

To the east of Lviv, Kyiv was also attacked Friday morning, with at least one person killed by shelling in a neighborhood north of the city’s downtown. 

Meanwhile, Lviv's population has swelled by some 200,000 as people from elsewhere in Ukraine have sought shelter there.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 