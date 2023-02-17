Expand / Collapse search
South Africa
Published

Russia to test hypersonic missile in drills with China, South Africa – a first for an international exercise

South Africa's participation in joint drills has sparks criticism domestically as opposition parties question the country's cooperation with Russia

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Russia is set to begin conducting naval drills with China and South Africa on Friday in a trilateral display of international cooperation – and show off a powerful weapon.

The Admiral Gorshkov, a Russian frigate, arrived in Capetown, South Africa, this week ahead of the joint drills that will take place in South Africa's Indian Ocean. 

Russia said it tested a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile in the Barents Sea, May 28, 2022.

A protest is held outside the Russian consulate in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, against naval exercises off the east coast of the country.

The Admiral Gorshkov is expected to test-fire a Zircon hypersonic missile – the first launch of its kind in an international exercise, state media outlet Tass reports. The Zircon hypersonic missile can penetrate any missile defenses to strike targets at sea and on land, Russia says.

The exercises are set to run for 10 days and will coincide through Feb. 24, the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

South Africa's decision to participate in the drills has sparked controversy, with the opposition party claiming it demonstrates approval of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

People on a yacht protest against the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov being docked at the Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Feb. ​14​, 2023.

Kobus Marais, shadow defense minister of the Democratic Alliance, has questioned the motivations for going through with the plan, calling it "another bad judgment, an embarrassment." 

South African military officials said the "multinational maritime exercise" will "strengthen the already flourishing relations between South Africa, Russia and China."

A protest is held outside the Russian consulate in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

A similar exercise was held in South Africa's territorial waters in November 2019, between the Cape of Good Hope and Cape Columbine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com