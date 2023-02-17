Russia to test hypersonic missile in drills with China, South Africa – a first for an international exercise

Russia is set to begin conducting naval drills with China and South Africa on Friday in a trilateral display of international cooperation – and show off a powerful weapon.

The Admiral Gorshkov, a Russian frigate, arrived in Capetown, South Africa, this week ahead of the joint drills that will take place in South Africa's Indian Ocean.

The Admiral Gorshkov is expected to test-fire a Zircon hypersonic missile – the first launch of its kind in an international exercise, state media outlet Tass reports. The Zircon hypersonic missile can penetrate any missile defenses to strike targets at sea and on land, Russia says.

The exercises are set to run for 10 days and will coincide through Feb. 24, the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

South Africa's decision to participate in the drills has sparked controversy, with the opposition party claiming it demonstrates approval of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kobus Marais, shadow defense minister of the Democratic Alliance , has questioned the motivations for going through with the plan, calling it "another bad judgment, an embarrassment."

South African military officials said the "multinational maritime exercise" will "strengthen the already flourishing relations between South Africa, Russia and China."

A similar exercise was held in South Africa's territorial waters in November 2019, between the Cape of Good Hope and Cape Columbine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.