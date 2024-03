Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Protests have continued this week in Cuba over one of the island’s worst ever economic and energy crises as food shortages and blackouts push the country toward the "verge of collapse."

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio took to X on Tuesday to say the disastrous situation was down to Cuba’s long-standing Marxist policies.

"The reason Cuba is on the verge of collapse is because Marxism always leads to hunger, poverty and shortages," Rubio said.

The senator, an ardent critic of the Cuban regime, took to the social media platform to push back on accusations levied by the Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío, who suggested in a Monday interview with the Associated Press that the food shortages were due to the U.S.’s longstanding embargoes.

Fernández de Cossío accused the U.S. of "open interference [in] Cuba’s domestic affairs" after the State Department on Monday called on Havana to respect the protesters and "attend to the legitimate needs of the Cuban people."

"It was also cynical, as we said publicly, and hypocritical because it was referring to issues that are occurring in Cuba in which there’s an import and responsibility from the U.S. government," Fernández de Cossío said, calling the comments "disrespectful."

The U.S. has had trade and other financial embargoes on Cuba largely since the early 1960s, though certain exceptions permit the export of food products to the island nation so long as they are used in the private sector and not by the government.

"There is no U.S. food embargo on Cuba," Rubio reiterated on X Tuesday. "Last year Cuba imported over $300 million in food and commodities from the U.S."

Critics of the ongoing embargoes point to the economic sanctions re-enacted under the Trump administration, soaring food prices and the inability of Americans to travel to Cuba as factors that have exacerbated the energy and food shortages.

The State Department on Tuesday reiterated its stance on the ongoing protests and said it continues to watch the situation "closely."

"There are protests across several cities in Cuba that were calling for electricity, food, and fundamental freedoms, and we are urging the Cuban Government to refrain from violence and unjust detentions and calling on authorities to respect Cuban citizens’ rights for peaceful assembly," deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

"We stand with the Cuban people and continue to support their demands of human rights, freedom, prosperity, and a future for greater dignity," he added.